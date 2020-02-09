LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LyondellBasell’s profits declined year over year in fourth-quarter 2019. Adjusted earnings and sales missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is expanding its key projects to leverage on U.S. natural gas liquids. The HDPE project is expected to boost capacity and contribute to earnings. It is also on track with its PO/TBA project. The A. Schulman buyout will also generate significant cost synergies. The company is committed to boost shareholders’ returns by leveraging on healthy cash flows. It has also outperformed the industry in the past year. However, LyondellBasell is seeing certain challenges in the Intermediates and Derivatives business. It is also exposed to raw material cost pressure. Maintenance turnarounds are also expected to hurt margins in the Olefins & Polyolefins – Americas business.”

LYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a positive rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.79.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,665. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

