Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. Macerich also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.40-3.50 EPS.

NYSE MAC traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $23.36. 3,374,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macerich will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on MAC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Macerich from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Macerich from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Macerich from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.57.

In other Macerich news, Director Steve Hash purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at $710,812.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.