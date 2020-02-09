Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.81

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and traded as high as $11.10. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 562 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 28,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

