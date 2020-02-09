Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.81

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and traded as high as $11.10. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 562 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 28,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD)

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit