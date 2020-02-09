Macquarie Telecom Group (ASX:MAQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.35

Macquarie Telecom Group Ltd. (ASX:MAQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$28.35 ($20.11) and last traded at A$28.35 ($20.11), with a volume of 2002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$28.35 ($20.11).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is A$23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $603.04 million and a P/E ratio of 36.82.

Macquarie Telecom Group Company Profile (ASX:MAQ)

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited provides telecommunication and hosting services to corporate and government customers in Australia. It offers voice services, such as fixed-line voice, unified communications, and video and Web conferencing services; managed mobility services and mobile management tools; and cloud services, including hybrid, VMWare, and private cloud services, as well as dedicated servers, colocation, managed hosting, management tools, SD-WAN, and data center extension services.

