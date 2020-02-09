Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Holdings Boosted by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,445,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,105 shares during the quarter. Macy’s makes up about 5.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.08% of Macy’s worth $415,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of M. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 79.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,701,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,793,197. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

