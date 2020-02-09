Maecenas Price Tops $0.0310 on Top Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Maecenas has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $1,730.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.36 or 0.03438368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00238930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00034183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00138799 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

