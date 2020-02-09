Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

MGA stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.84. 517,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,072. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. Magna International has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 98.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,131,000 after acquiring an additional 725,646 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 27.7% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 764,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 165,650 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,354,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,293,000 after acquiring an additional 114,378 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,760,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Magna International in the third quarter valued at $3,279,000. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

