Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by MHI Funds LLC

MHI Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Magna International makes up 3.1% of MHI Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Magna International by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International during the third quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the third quarter worth approximately $940,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Magna International by 34.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in Magna International during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,072. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.