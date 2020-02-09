MAI Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 264,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $153.58 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

In related news, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $626,293.85. Also, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,676 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.