Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mamamancini’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of MMMB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 55,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,675. Mamamancini’s has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 million, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Mamamancini’s had a negative return on equity of 209.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Mamamancini’s will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Mamamancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

