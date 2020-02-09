Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide makes up about 1.9% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $11,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,047,000 after acquiring an additional 292,830 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 606,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,800,000 after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 163,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

In related news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $891,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 2,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $341,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,447. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $120.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,585. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $131.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day moving average is $112.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

