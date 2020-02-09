Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE MTDR traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.26.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 33,250 shares of company stock worth $468,854. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 207.6% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $2,044,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $430,000.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.