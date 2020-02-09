Matchpool Achieves Market Cap of $221,198.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Gatecoin and HitBTC. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $221,198.00 and approximately $434.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Matchpool has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Matchpool

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Liqui, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

