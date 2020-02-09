Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Downgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

MTRX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.80. 537,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,746. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.02. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $24.36.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $318.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.61 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $72,747.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Matrix Service by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Matrix Service by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 59,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

