Matthews International Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,035,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,131,800 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 6.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $126,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,097,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $786,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after buying an additional 1,438,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $56,649,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.59. 7,927,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $193,410.89. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.