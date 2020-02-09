Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 187,600 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 187,600 shares during the period. 58.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 58.com were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in 58.com by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 58.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

58.com stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.01. 1,420,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,753. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. 58.com Inc has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $74.17.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

WUBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.66.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

