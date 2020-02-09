MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.MAXIMUS also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.95 to $4.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

MMS stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.55. The company had a trading volume of 404,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,361. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.48. MAXIMUS has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $631,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

