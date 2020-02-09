MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95 to $4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion to $3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion.MAXIMUS also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.95-4.15 EPS.

NYSE:MMS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,361. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. MAXIMUS has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MAXIMUS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $631,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

