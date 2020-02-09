Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL) Trading Up 5.3%

Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 63,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 52,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57.

About Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL)

Medallion Resources Ltd. acquires and explores for mineral resource projects. It explores for monazite, a rare earth element. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

