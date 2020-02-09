Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Announces Earnings Results

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Medical Properties Trust updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.65-1.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,174. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.