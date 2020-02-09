Megacoin (MEC) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a market cap of $74,260.00 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00762889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007455 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,467,894 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.