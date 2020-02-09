Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.75-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0-3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.Meredith also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.58-2.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Meredith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meredith currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Shares of MDP traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,807. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.11. Meredith has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.43 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meredith will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

