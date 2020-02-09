Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Meredith’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MDP traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,807. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Meredith has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $60.95.

Get Meredith alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.