Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.58-2.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3-3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.Meredith also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.75-6.20 EPS.

Meredith stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,807. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Meredith has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.43 million. Meredith had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meredith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Meredith currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.85.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

