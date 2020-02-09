Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.39-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.76 million.Meredith also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.58-2.88 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meredith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.85.

Get Meredith alerts:

MDP stock traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $32.41. 1,504,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,807. Meredith has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Meredith’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meredith will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.