Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode’s components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MEI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Methode Electronics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.75.

NYSE MEI opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.54. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,076,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2,682.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 387,685 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1,664.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 283,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Comments


