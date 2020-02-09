Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 24.85-25.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $25.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.129-3.129 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY20 guidance to $24.85-25.10 EPS.

MTD stock traded up $8.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $787.15. The company had a trading volume of 423,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $800.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $731.92. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $638.92 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 113.33% and a net margin of 18.65%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $770.86.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.50, for a total transaction of $71,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total value of $3,138,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.