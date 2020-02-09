MHI Funds LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

MHI Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises 3.7% of MHI Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.