Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $5.26 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 168,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.39 on Friday, hitting $103.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,753,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

