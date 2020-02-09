Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $88.21 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,104,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,233 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.05% of Citigroup worth $88,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Citigroup by 3.1% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,340,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,540,789. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

