Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,235 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 159,741 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra lowered their price target on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. 4,173,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,226. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

