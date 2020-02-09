Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 116,701 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 116,701 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for 2.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.46% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $65,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 10,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 29,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $265,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

