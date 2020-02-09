Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 1,848,089 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,848,089 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.10% of CenterPoint Energy worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after buying an additional 1,959,811 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,211,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after buying an additional 991,107 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after buying an additional 849,538 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,859,000 after buying an additional 740,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,799,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CNP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. 4,284,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.