Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 27,642 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 752,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,642 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Eaton were worth $71,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 730.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.96. 3,063,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,714. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

