Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 325 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.4% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $129,661,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 29,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.99. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

