Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 54,652 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,266,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,652 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up approximately 1.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in BCE were worth $58,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of BCE by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,103,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BCE by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,495,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 233,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,998,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of BCE by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 975,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after purchasing an additional 142,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 630,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,422. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.74 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.6267 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

