Mincoin (MNC) Trading Up 191.6% Over Last 7 Days

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Mincoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001997 BTC on popular exchanges. Mincoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $504.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mincoin has traded up 191.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00759690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007476 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Mincoin

Mincoin (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,228,917 coins. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com . The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us . The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

