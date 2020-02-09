Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.75.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 1,279,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,449,000 after buying an additional 1,196,724 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,461,000 after buying an additional 1,080,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,622,000 after buying an additional 822,959 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.