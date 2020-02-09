Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Co from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,141. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.92. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is presently 102.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 456,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 31,599 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 570.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 206,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 59,916 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

