Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,110.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,854,000 after purchasing an additional 210,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,366,000 after acquiring an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,078,000 after acquiring an additional 69,622 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after acquiring an additional 68,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 46,894 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 18,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $3,015,284.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,709 shares in the company, valued at $177,061,478.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $147,909.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,172,597.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 346,948 shares of company stock valued at $61,288,421 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.21. The company had a trading volume of 527,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.04 and a 200-day moving average of $160.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $190.88.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

