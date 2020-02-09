Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.49. Monro also reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 332,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monro by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,119,000 after buying an additional 189,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Monro by 1,259.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after buying an additional 137,535 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the second quarter valued at about $11,713,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monro by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after buying an additional 136,626 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 338,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,833. Monro has a one year low of $59.47 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average of $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

