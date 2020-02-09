Morgan Stanley Downgrades Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

PLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plantronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

PLT opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.42. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

In related news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.89 per share, with a total value of $95,767.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,830.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Plantronics by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Plantronics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Plantronics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Plantronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

