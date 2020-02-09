Morgan Stanley Increases Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from to in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $34.32. 3,255,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,605 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,455,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,590,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 430.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 293,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 263,078 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

