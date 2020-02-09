Morgan Stanley Raises Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $157.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.33.

HUBB stock opened at $145.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $113.58 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.68.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.2% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

