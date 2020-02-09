Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.30-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69-1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 8.65-8.80 EPS.

MSI stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.46. 1,473,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,357. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $128.80 and a twelve month high of $185.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.11.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 125.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.13.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.