Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.65-8.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.202-8.202 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.25 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.65-8.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.13.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.46. 1,473,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,357. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $128.80 and a one year high of $185.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.28 and a 200 day moving average of $169.11.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 125.05% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

