Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 700 Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Mattel were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 34.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786,835 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 0.8% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,645,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,389,000 after acquiring an additional 304,819 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mattel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 692,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 578,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Mattel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. Mattel Inc has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

MAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mattel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

