Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 43.4% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 782.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 147,049 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth $3,852,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth $2,540,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth $2,449,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Longbow Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

