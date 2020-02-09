Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 296.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,410 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,190 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 212,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

NYSE RF opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

