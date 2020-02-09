Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Highwoods Properties Inc has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

